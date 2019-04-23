Manchester United trio ready to walk out on Solskjaer if he can’t deliver this one thing

Manchester United could reportedly face major uncertainty over the futures of three key players if they fail to finish in the top four this season.

According to the Guardian, Red Devils trio Paul Pogba, David de Gea and Romelu Lukaku would all consider their futures without Champions League football on offer at Old Trafford next season.

This would be a big early blow for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in his Man Utd reign, with the Norwegian tactician making such a great start when he replaced Jose Mourinho back in December.

United looked nowhere near being a top four side when Solskjaer first came in as interim manager, but his fine work means they’re still in contention with four games left to play.

Still, the club’s humbling 4-0 defeat at Everton at the weekend puts them in a weaker position than their rivals, and it could cost them three of their biggest names in the summer.

While Lukaku might well be seen as replaceable, it would be devastating to see De Gea and Pogba leave MUFC at a time when the club could really do without more disruptions as they look to rebuild.

Many current United flops surely need to be sold and replaced this summer, so United will want to keep the rest of their key players together.