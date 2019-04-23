Solskjaer and Woodward at odds over key Manchester United transfer targets

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward reportedly disagree over how to solve the club’s right-back problems in the transfer market.

According to the Independent, Red Devils boss Solskjaer would prefer to sign Crystal Palace youngster Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but Woodward prefers Tottenham’s Kieran Trippier.

Given that Trippier hasn’t even been a regular or a particularly convincing performer for Spurs this season, it probably makes sense for the club to go for an up-and-coming star like Wan-Bissaka instead.

Still, it seems Man Utd could be in for some struggles behind the scenes again this summer, after reported problems last year when Jose Mourinho was in charge.

CaughtOffside were told at the time that Woodward vetoed a number of Mourinho’s targets such as Jerome Boateng for being too old and therefore not good enough as long-term additions.

It remains to be seen if Solskjaer can work up a better chemistry with the United chief ahead of what is surely an even more crucial summer for the club this year.