Manchester United urged to seal these three transfers to set the club up for the next five years, including Chelsea raid

Manchester United have been advised to seal transfers for exciting young English trio Jadon Sancho, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Declan Rice.

That’s the view of pundit Paul Merson, who believes these players would both strengthen the Red Devils straight away, whilst also giving them a team to build around for the next five years or so.

Sancho has shone at Borussia Dortmund and the Independent have been among the numerous sources to link him with Man Utd in recent times.

Hudson-Odoi is a similarly quick and skilful English youngster, and his Chelsea future has already come into question after links with other clubs and a lack of regular starts under Maurizio Sarri.

The Daily Star have linked Hudson-Odoi with United in recent times, while the Sun have also mentioned West Ham starlet Rice as a target.

All three would fill key roles with MUFC, so it’s little surprise to see Merson speak so highly of them as potential additions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

‘Manchester United’s rebuild needs to involve Jadon Sancho, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Declan Rice,’ Merson wrote in the Daily Star.

‘Sign those three and Manchester United would be a force to be reckoned with again – and they are all young enough to get even better.

‘Imagine a forward line of Marcus Rashford with Sancho and Hudson-Odoi either side of him. I can’t think of a back four that would want to face that.

‘Their pace would frighten teams to death and that’s what United always used to be about and what they need to get back to.

‘If they invest in younger talent like Rice, Sancho and Hudson-Odoi they would be getting players who could make an impact straight away but also get better.

‘Imagine what those three would be like in four or five years? Rice could be running the England midfield by then, Hudson-Odoi and Sancho could be two of the best wingers in Europe.

‘Those are three of England’s brightest talents. Give it time and suddenly we could be talking about United dominating Europe again. They are that good.’