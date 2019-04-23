Manchester United have €100m transfer swoop lined up in the event De Gea leaves the club

Manchester United have identified Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak as the ideal replacement for David De Gea, who has been linked with a summer exit.

The Spanish shot-stopper has just over a year left to run on his existing deal at Old Trafford, but talks over a contract extension have stalled in the last couple of months.

According to Metro Sport, the 28-year-old wants to be offered a wage packet which matches United’s top earner Alexis Sanchez, who is currently taking home a whopping £400,000 a week.

De Gea’s future has thusly been the subject of much speculation, with many experts and supporters tipping him to leave the club for a cut-price fee later in the year, or on a free transfer in 2020.

United have lined up a transfer swoop for Atletico’s Oblak in the event De Gea moves onto pastures new, despite the fact he has just signed a new long term deal at Wanda Metropolitano – as per Metro.

Goal reports that the Slovenia international put pen to paper on a four-year extension with the La Liga giants last week, which has seen his release clause raised to around €100m.

The Red Devils would have to match that fee to lure Oblak to Old Trafford, but funds from De Gea’s sale would go a long way to covering that lucrative amount.

Metro states that Real Madrid have previously expressed an interest in United’s number one and they could be tempted to capitalise on his current situation, especially given the well-documented struggles of Thibaut Courtois at Santiago Bernabeu.

Oblak is reportedly willing to consider a Premier League switch and on current form, he would be a better option for United between the sticks than De Gea.

The Spain international has not been his usual assured self throughout the 2018-19 campaign, with a string of high profile errors damaging his reputation recently as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have embarked on a dismal losing run.

It remains to be seen whether or not Atletico would let Oblak leave the club, but there is no doubting his quality and United would certainly benefit at the back by having him as their last line of defence next season.