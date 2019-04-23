Menu

Arsenal target skips club ceremony to finalise details over Gunners transfer

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on the transfer of Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano.

The highly-rated 17-year-old has shone in his short career so far, looking like the latest exciting talent to emerge from Brazil.

According to UOL Esporte, Arsenal have shown the strongest interest despite some links with Manchester United and Barcelona as well, and as such seem to have won over the player as a deal edges closer.

The report explains that Martinelli is finalising details over getting an Italian passport to help get the move through, while journalist Marcus Alves adds that the player missed a club ceremony last night as he closes in on a switch to the Emirates Stadium.

This looks like smart business by Arsenal, who don’t have the resources of their big six rivals, so need to step up their work in the transfer market when it comes to identifying young talent on the cheap.

This model has been very successful for clubs like Ajax, Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla, and seems a good way for Arsenal to keep up with their rivals on the cheap.

