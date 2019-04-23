Manchester United consider smart transfer swoop for unsettled star

Manchester United are reportedly considering a transfer move for Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier.

The Belgium international could be one of the club’s smarter transfer targets to pursue, with the 27-year-old a proven, experienced performer who could be available for a reasonable price this summer.

According to the Independent, Meunier’s camp have already begun looking for a way out of the Parc des Princes, and the player himself is a big Man Utd fan.

With just over a year left on his contract, this should all add up to a fairly cheap move considering the player’s pedigree.

Meunier could be an ideal replacement for the departing club veteran Antonio Valencia, though another Independent report have linked the Red Devils with interest in other right-back options.

They claim United chief Ed Woodward is keen on Tottenham’s Kieran Trippier, though manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prefers Crystal Palace starlet Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Any of those would surely be a decent addition to this United squad, with youngster Diogo Dalot surely not quite ready to become first choice next season.