Manchester United consider surprise £15m transfer swoop for Chelsea star with Red Devils connection

Manchester United are reportedly considering a transfer move for Chelsea youngster Reece James this summer.

The 19-year-old right-back has enjoyed a superb season on loan at Wigan Athletic, making it into the Championship team of the season with the club.

It’s easy to see why Man Utd might be keen on James, with veteran right-back Antonio Valencia set to leave Old Trafford when his contract expires this summer, leaving just Diogo Dalot for that role.

According to the Daily Mail, United are keeping a close eye on James, whose Chelsea future may well be in doubt as the Blues don’t have the best track record when it comes to promoting from their academy.

MUFC, meanwhile, have always shown themselves to be prepared to put their trust in young players, whether from their academy or in the transfer market.

Still, James was recently linked with Brighton by the Sun, who reported Chelsea rejected their interest.

Interestingly, however, the Mail note that the England youth international’s sister Lauren plays for the Manchester United Women’s team.