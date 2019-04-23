Man City ready to break transfer record for player after Guardiola’s huge frustration over alternative target

Manchester City are reportedly ready to pay up for the transfer of Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri this summer after missing out on Frenkie de Jong.

With Fernandinho ageing and Ilkay Gundogan not always the most convincing, it makes sense that City could be keen on a new midfield signing for next season.

According to the Telegraph, Rodri has become a prime target and City are prepared to narrowly break their transfer record by paying his £60.6million release clause, which would eclipse the £60m they paid for Riyad Mahrez last summer.

If he joins, the 22-year-old should prove an ideal fit for Pep Guardiola’s style of play, though the Telegraph do report that the Spanish tactician was left deeply frustrated at missing out on Frenkie de Jong, who has a deal in place to leave Ajax for Barcelona this summer.

Rodri seems a fine alternative after showing himself to be another exciting talent, but City fans will hope their manager isn’t simply settling for sloppy seconds.

City strolled to the Premier League title last season but face a much closer race this time, so it seems vital they recruit well this summer to give themselves a better chance of dominating again next term, whilst also still needing to improve in the Champions League.