Juventus wrapped up an eighth consecutive Serie A title this past weekend, but their failings in the Champions League continue to leave doubts.

The Bianconeri also fell short in the Coppa Italia, which arguably leaves this as one of their less successful campaigns in recent years despite the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid last summer.

Their wait for glory in Europe goes on despite the Portuguese superstar’s impressive record in the competition, and so they will arguably consider ways to strengthen Massimiliano Allegri’s squad this summer to ensure that they don’t miss out next season.

AS report, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, that Ronaldo has some specific transfer targets in mind for the Turin giants that he would like to see them pursue this summer.

It’s suggested that Raphael Varane, Isco, Kostas Manolas, Tanguy Ndombele, Federico Chiesa and Joao Felix make up the shortlist, with all the players in question undoubtedly capable of improving the current Juventus squad.

With Andrea Barzagli retiring at the end of the season, coupled with both Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini being on the wrong side of 30, defensive reinforcements will be needed sooner rather than later.

Either Varane or Manolas would be an ideal addition, while Ndombele could add steel and quality in midfield with the likes of Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuidi in need of more support.

Moving into the final third, it will be crucial to add the right players to help Ronaldo flourish, and with the creativity and technical quality that the likes of Isco, Chiesa and Felix possess, all three are impressive options.

However, with 18 goals and 10 assists in 39 appearances to his name at both youth and senior level this season, Felix has undoubtedly emerged as one of the top talents in Europe and would arguably be the most exciting addition to link up with his compatriot.

At just 19 years of age, he has a bright future ahead of him but as noted by the Guardian, he has a reported €120m release clause in his current contract, and so it remains to be seen if Juventus are willing to pay that.