Surprise claim made over what Man Utd teammate thinks of Marcus Rashford

Man Utd are going through a rocky period of form and it’s been claimed that perhaps not all is well within the camp for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

The Red Devils have slipped to six defeats in their last eight games across all competitions, as they’ve crashed out of the Champions League and FA Cup, while their top-four hopes in the Premier League are at risk.

With a huge showdown with rivals Manchester City in midweek, Solskjaer will be desperate to see a reaction from his players after their heavy 4-0 defeat to Everton on Sunday, but it appears as though the Norwegian tactician could have several headaches ahead.

According to The Independent, the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Ander Herrera, Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo, Antonio Valencia and David de Gea are having their futures at Old Trafford questioned, as well as Paul Pogba who has been linked with Real Madrid.

However, it’s added in the report that while Marcus Rashford has been linked with Barcelona in recent times, one of his Man Utd teammates is said to have suggested that the 21-year-old perhaps isn’t as humble as he used to be.

Rashford has scored 13 goals and provided nine assists in 43 games this season, as he continues to establish himself as a key figure for United and England.

With his profile and stock continuing to rise, it’s little surprise that he would be changing due to that, but based on the claim above, it seems as though he may well have lost a little too much humility for the liking of some.

Positive results will undoubtedly lift the mood at Man Utd in the coming weeks, but after a brilliant start to life at the club, Solskjaer is now finding out how difficult his job will be moving forward as he looks to improve his squad over the summer.