Video: Alena finishes off sublime Barcelona move after clever Suarez dummy to open scoring against Alaves

Carles Alena opened the scoring for Barcelona against Deportivo Alaves on Tuesday night, firing home after a wonderful passing move from the visitors.
The Blaugrana are in action against Alaves at Mendizorrotza Stadium this evening, knowing that a win will take them one step closer to retaining their La Liga crown.
After a tense opening 45 minutes, Ernesto Valverde’s side took the lead in the contest thanks Alena’s effort in the 53rd minute, as he finished off a sublime move which also included a clever Luis Suarez dummy from a Sergi Roberto pass.
When Barcelona string quick passes together in this manner they are almost impossible to stop and Alena showed a clinical edge when it mattered to cap a rare appearance in the starting line up.
Check out the 21-year-old’s goal below, via Twitter.
Yes Aleñá, what a goal! Deserves that, had an excellent game. Him and Puig are so good to watch, whatever level they’re playing at.pic.twitter.com/8gufgqGOLP
— Oli (@oliqpr) April 23, 2019
| GOAL! |
Text book Barca! ?
Lovely combination of passes leading up to the goal before Carles Alena strikes ? pic.twitter.com/yKByYE80IA
— Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) April 23, 2019