Menu

Video: Alena finishes off sublime Barcelona move after clever Suarez dummy to open scoring against Alaves

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Carles Alena opened the scoring for Barcelona against Deportivo Alaves on Tuesday night, firing home after a wonderful passing move from the visitors.

The Blaugrana are in action against Alaves at Mendizorrotza Stadium this evening, knowing that a win will take them one step closer to retaining their La Liga crown.

After a tense opening 45 minutes, Ernesto Valverde’s side took the lead in the contest thanks Alena’s effort in the 53rd minute, as he finished off a sublime move which also included a clever Luis Suarez dummy from a Sergi Roberto pass.

When Barcelona string quick passes together in this manner they are almost impossible to stop and Alena showed a clinical edge when it mattered to cap a rare appearance in the starting line up.

Check out the 21-year-old’s goal below, via Twitter.

More Stories / FC Barcelona
More Stories Carles Alena Ernesto Valverde Luis Suarez Sergi Roberto