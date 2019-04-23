Video: Christian Eriksen scores brilliant late winner for Tottenham to seal crucial three points

Tottenham left it late but Christian Eriksen secured all three points against Brighton on Tuesday night with a quality strike from distance.

Given how tight the race is for a top four finish in the Premier League this season, Spurs knew that they couldn’t afford to drop points in midweek.

It appeared as though they were set to be left frustrated by Brighton, but up stepped Eriksen in the 89th minute to score what could prove to be a decisive goal for Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

The win moves them four points clear of rivals Arsenal in fifth place having played a game more, but it certainly shifts the pressure away from them and onto the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United to respond and potentially scrap for fourth place.

As for Eriksen, that’s now nine goals and 17 assists in 44 appearances so far this season, as the 27-year-old continues to play a pivotal role in Tottenham’s pursuit of their targets.