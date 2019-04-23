Video: Dier’s hilarious reaction to Janssen coming on for Spurs against Brighton after injury lay-off

Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier couldn’t hide his excitement when Vincent Janssen returned to action as a late substitute against Brighton on Tuesday night.

Spurs secured a 1-0 home win against the Seagulls thanks to a superb long-range Christian Eriksen strike late in the game, which ensured they remain third in the Premier League table with three matches of the season remaining.

There was more good news for the Tottenham fans when Janssen came on for a cameo appearance after 20 months out of the team, which also delighted Dier as he sat on the bench.

The England star’s hilarious reaction summed up how most people in the ground probably felt about the Dutchman’s return following a lengthy injury lay-off, as he smiled and slapped his hands against his knees enthusiastically before his colleague entered the fray.

Check out Dier’s giddy antics below, via Twitter.

? – After 20 months out, it’s the return of Vincent Janssen!@ericdier is certainly excited! ? See if the substitute can make an impact against @OfficialBHAFC live on Sky Sports PL now: https://t.co/BwfDRSznPD pic.twitter.com/5igu26ovXq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 23, 2019