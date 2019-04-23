Video: Shane Long makes Premier League history with quickest goal ever

Southampton striker Shane Long wrote his name into Premier League folklore after scoring the quickest goal in the history of the top flight.

It came during Southampton’s clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on Tuesday night, and it took him just seven seconds to find the back of the net.

As seen in the video below, the 32-year-old did it all by himself and deserves great credit for not only pressing high up the pitch early on to win the ball back but also to show brilliant composure with a wonderful finish to break the deadlock.

It was a quality effort from the Saints stalwart, and it will surely take some beating to knock him off top spot for the fastest Premier League goal ever moving forward.

As for Watford though, it was an absolute nightmare start for them as they’ll have to recompose themselves and try to take something from the game after such an immediate blow.

? – 6 SECONDS! Shane Long has just scored the quickest EVER goal in @premierleague history! ?? Watch more Premier League clips and highlights in the Sky Sports app! Download it here: iPhone: https://t.co/EtYH2t6yzv

Android: https://t.co/yCPsX9l3Xp pic.twitter.com/TLAgYoW2jO — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 23, 2019

.@OptaJoe are now going with 7 seconds! ? It still sets the record, but can you remember who held it before tonight? ? pic.twitter.com/eWzSGfwyDM — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 23, 2019