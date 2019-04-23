‘Was this really necessary?’ – These Barcelona fans unimpressed with key Valverde decision vs Alaves

Barcelona were cruising to victory against Alaves on Tuesday night, but coach Ernesto Valverde still somehow managed to attract criticism.

After toiling in the first half, the Catalan giants scored twice in quick succession after the interval with Carles Alena and Luis Suarez getting on the scoresheet.

That put them in a dominant position to seal all three points, which would move them 12 points clear of nearest La Liga title rivals Atletico Madrid ahead of their encounter with Valencia on Wednesday.

In turn, it all seemed to be going to plan for Barcelona, but Valverde still managed to leave the fans below unimpressed, as he introduced Lionel Messi into the game on the hour mark.

Given the fact that Barcelona were ahead and in full control of the game coupled with the fact that they have their Champions League semi-final tie with Liverpool to consider next month, it was rather baffling from the Barcelona boss to run the risk of putting Messi on the pitch.

It could be argued that it was wholly unnecessary and a real risk to have him in the game and potentially suffering an injury, as if Barcelona were trailing, then perhaps it would have been more acceptable to most.

Barcelona will hoping that Messi does indeed come through unscathed, while it also remains to be seen if he’ll be risked against Levante at the weekend as the defending Spanish champions look to take a potentially decisive step towards keeping their crown.

In contrast, it could be argued that keeping Messi involved and giving him minutes is keeping him fully fit, and so he may well benefit rather than sitting on the bench and losing his sharpness.

