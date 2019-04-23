Zinedine Zidane tipped to axe marquee Real Madrid ace as he makes key decision

Zinedine Zidane has previously suggested that Real Madrid will sort out their goalkeeping situation ahead of next season, and so it could lead to a major exit.

AS reported earlier this month on how the French tactician insisted that “there will be no debate about the goalkeeper position next season, it will be very clear”.

It came amid ongoing changes being made in that department since he returned to the club, with Thibaut Courtois, Keylor Navas and his son Luca all getting playing time.

As for Courtois though, it hasn’t been the ideal first campaign at Real Madrid following his move from Chelsea last summer, as the 26-year-old has struggled to show his quality on a consistent basis.

The Belgian international has conceded 42 goals in 32 games between the posts, keeping just 10 clean sheets.

That in turn has been a factor in why Real Madrid are very likely to end the campaign trophy less, and so Zidane seemingly does have a big decision to make moving forward.

According to Mundo Deportivo, via Libertad Digital, he may well have already made that decision as it’s claimed that he will look to sell Courtois this summer and make Navas his first-choice shot-stopper.

Time will tell if they are able to do so without fuss, while they will undoubtedly hope to at least get back the initial £35m outlay that they spent to sign him from Chelsea last year, as noted by BBC Sport.

Given Courtois has widely been considered one of the best goalkeepers in Europe following his time at Chelsea, it will come as a huge disappointment for him if Real Madrid are keen to offload him, as Zidane is expected to ring the changes this summer after a dismal season for the Spanish giants.