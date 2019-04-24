Chelsea open to smart loan transfer to replace Real Madrid target Eden Hazard

Chelsea are reportedly open to sealing the transfer of Gareth Bale on loan as part of any deal bringing Eden Hazard to Real Madrid this summer.

The Blues have had to deal with Hazard transfer speculation for some time now, with the Belgium international’s future at Stamford Bridge in serious doubt as he heads towards being in the final year of his contract with the club.

One imagines Hazard would have signed a new deal by now if he had any intention of staying, so Chelsea will no doubt be keen to ensure they can replace their star player with a big name if he does move on.

According to Bleacher Report, CFC sources have suggested they’re aware that Bale could be a good option for them in that position, with the report suggesting they’d be keen on an initial loan deal with a view to a permanent transfer.

It remains to be seen if this potentially complicated deal can be agreed between all parties, with Bleacher Report also listing the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and Bayern Munich as possible destinations for the Wales international.

Chelsea’s need could arguably be the greatest right now, however, so Blues fans will surely hope this smart loan deal can be struck to soften the blow of potentially losing Hazard.