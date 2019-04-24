“Wtf is wrong with our club” – Manchester United legend linked with Old Trafford return and these fans are not impressed

Manchester United are reportedly considering a recruitment role for former midfielder Darren Fletcher as part of their shake-up this summer.

It’s been well documented for some time now that the Red Devils need to change the way they do things in the transfer market, having spent huge amounts but fallen far behind their rivals like Manchester City and Liverpool.

According to the Telegraph, the latest rumour is that Fletcher is under consideration for a role working alongside Mike Phelan at Old Trafford.

The 35-year-old is currently a Stoke City player but will be out of contract at the end of the season, so it wouldn’t be hugely surprising if his playing career soon came to an end.

This could mean Fletcher returning to United, where he remains fondly thought of after a fine playing career with the club.

Still, his lack of experience in such a role also makes this a bit of a surprise link, and it’s fair to say many MUFC fans are not impressed with their apparent strategy at the moment…

@curtiss312 wtf is wrong with our club — Paul Mckeown (@paulMACHKA) April 24, 2019

Might as well bring in Anderson as a chief scout too. — Ryan. ? (@Vintage_Utd) April 24, 2019

Darren Fletcher now the new name tasked in identifying potential recruitment for United. The club keeps getting low everyday! — etoro (@etoro111) April 24, 2019

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH THIS CLUB IS FINISHED WHAT A JOKE — The North Remembers (@ZaidiSahaab) April 24, 2019

hahah Every ex United player will have a job at this point. Bebe for fitness director — thiswasneverthat (@duellingswords) April 24, 2019

If we are hoping to catch Liverpool and City I am not sure having Darren Fletcher as part of the recruitment strategy will help whatever next Anderson as assistant coach and Massimo Taibi as goalkeeping coach — Daren Houghton (@DarenHoughton) April 24, 2019