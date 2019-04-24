Menu

“Wtf is wrong with our club” – Manchester United legend linked with Old Trafford return and these fans are not impressed

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly considering a recruitment role for former midfielder Darren Fletcher as part of their shake-up this summer.

It’s been well documented for some time now that the Red Devils need to change the way they do things in the transfer market, having spent huge amounts but fallen far behind their rivals like Manchester City and Liverpool.

According to the Telegraph, the latest rumour is that Fletcher is under consideration for a role working alongside Mike Phelan at Old Trafford.

The 35-year-old is currently a Stoke City player but will be out of contract at the end of the season, so it wouldn’t be hugely surprising if his playing career soon came to an end.

This could mean Fletcher returning to United, where he remains fondly thought of after a fine playing career with the club.

Still, his lack of experience in such a role also makes this a bit of a surprise link, and it’s fair to say many MUFC fans are not impressed with their apparent strategy at the moment…

