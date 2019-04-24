Former Premier League and Euro 2016 star reveals battle with alcoholism and depression

Former Premier League and Wales footballer David Cotterill has opened up about his battle with alcoholism in an emotional Instagram post.
The recently-retired 31-year-old had spoken shortly before the end of his career about mental health problems and depression issues, and now says he’s had to battle alcohol addiction as well.
MORE: Three arrested as former Brazilian football ace found dead
View this post on Instagram
Two days ago I finally got home from three of the hardest but most beneficial and productive weeks of my recovery journey so far…. I have been staying at Sporting chance clinic battling alcohol dependency which has arisen from years of mental health issues. Finally admitting I’m powerless over alcohol. The staff have been incredible since picking up the phone to them, all very inspiring and unbelievable at what they do so thank you for everything. If anyone reading this is struggling, please think hard about why you want to get better…. For me the main motivation is to be the best father and husband that I can possibly be and it really helped me get through this time. I missed my daughter 1st birthday whilst being in rehab because in my head and my heart I knew missing this birthday would make sure I wouldn’t miss any future birthdays, It was the most difficult thing I’ve done. If you can find that one thing that drives you, keep it at the forefront of your mind and carry on fighting. Things will get better, you’re not alone 👊🏼 If you have any questions about what rehab is like or need help accessing support please comment below or DM me 🙏🏻 And please remember that alcohol isn't a solution to alleviating feelings of anxiety and depression #talk #seekhelp #findyourmotivation #bebetter #mentalhealthawareness #mindovermatter
Cotterill has spoken well in this Instagram post above, explaining his difficult journey and motivations for going through rehab and getting better.
Everyone at CaughtOffside wishes David well in his continued recovery.
If you’re struggling, don’t be afraid of speaking out – you can call the Samaritans for FREE 24/7 via this number: 116 123, or you can chat to them online here.