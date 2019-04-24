Former Premier League and Euro 2016 star reveals battle with alcoholism and depression

Former Premier League and Wales footballer David Cotterill has opened up about his battle with alcoholism in an emotional Instagram post.

The recently-retired 31-year-old had spoken shortly before the end of his career about mental health problems and depression issues, and now says he’s had to battle alcohol addiction as well.

Cotterill has spoken well in this Instagram post above, explaining his difficult journey and motivations for going through rehab and getting better.

Everyone at CaughtOffside wishes David well in his continued recovery.

If you’re struggling, don’t be afraid of speaking out – you can call the Samaritans for FREE 24/7 via this number: 116 123, or you can chat to them online here.