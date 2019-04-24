€75m Serie A forward tempted by Premier League transfer with Liverpool and Chelsea poised to swoop

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne this summer, who is considering a move to England.

The 27-year-old has contributed 10 goals and eight assists in 32 matches across all competitions for Napoli this season, maintaining his reputation as one of the top forwards in Italian football.

His performances this term have helped Carlo Ancelotti’s men climb to second in the Serie A table once again and thusly, a whole host of European clubs have been monitoring his progress.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Liverpool and Chelsea are poised to swoop for Insigne, who is tempted by the prospect of a summer transfer to the Premier League.

Transfermarkt states that the Italy international is currently worth around €75 million, which is an affordable sum for both Premier League clubs, but Chelsea may not be able to sign anyone if their transfer ban is upheld.

Jurgen Klopp has long been an admirer of Insigne and he could make a play for his signature when the transfer market reopens in May, but the Blues cannot yet be ruled out of the running completely.

If their transfer ban is frozen or overturned at a final appeal, Chelsea will still be able to bring in fresh blood later in the year and given Maurizio Sarri’s past links to Insigne, they might then emerge as the favourites to secure his services.

The Italian boss managed Insigne at Napoli before he succeeded Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge last year and the pair forged a strong relationship which could be rekindled in London.

Insigne has spent his entire career at Napoli, rising through the club’s ranks at youth level before graduating to the senior squad in 2010, but it seems he is finally ready for a new challenge.

This story looks set to rumble on in the coming weeks, with transfer speculation set to increase drastically as the 2018-19 campaign draws to a close.