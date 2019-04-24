Menu

Video: “What the actual f**k” – Eric Cantona posts bizarre NSFW clip on Instagram ahead of Manchester Derby and these fans are freaking out

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has got everyone very confused with an Instagram post on the day of a very big game between his old club and Manchester City.

The Red Devils host City at Old Trafford tonight in need of a response after losing 4-0 at Everton over the weekend.

However, here’s the catch – if United beat City they will quite likely hand this season’s Premier League title to bitter rivals Liverpool.

Is this in any way related to what’s going on in this bizarre post from Cantona below? We cannot safely say there’s any connection at all, apart from the fact that he’s such a high-profile former Man Utd player with a history of responding to major events in his own eccentric way.

WARNING: The video below is Not Safe For Work and is also generally pretty disturbing. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

(Update: Cantona has since removed the original post from his Instagram page, but we have it in the tweet above)

Some fans have attempted to work out what this means, but most are just a bit weirded out, to be honest, with one Instagram comment simply reading: “What the actual f**k was that”

It’s also caused a bit of a stir on Twitter, with some reaction below…

