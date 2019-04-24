Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has got everyone very confused with an Instagram post on the day of a very big game between his old club and Manchester City.

The Red Devils host City at Old Trafford tonight in need of a response after losing 4-0 at Everton over the weekend.

However, here’s the catch – if United beat City they will quite likely hand this season’s Premier League title to bitter rivals Liverpool.

Is this in any way related to what’s going on in this bizarre post from Cantona below? We cannot safely say there’s any connection at all, apart from the fact that he’s such a high-profile former Man Utd player with a history of responding to major events in his own eccentric way.

WARNING: The video below is Not Safe For Work and is also generally pretty disturbing. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Dry spell is outshining Eric Cantona ???? pic.twitter.com/VNfj5ESkvN — Mata's Control (@iNaheemMUFC) April 24, 2019

(Update: Cantona has since removed the original post from his Instagram page, but we have it in the tweet above)

Some fans have attempted to work out what this means, but most are just a bit weirded out, to be honest, with one Instagram comment simply reading: “What the actual f**k was that”

It’s also caused a bit of a stir on Twitter, with some reaction below…

If Eric Cantona’s latest Instagram post doesn’t motivate United for tonight’s Derby I don’t know what will. — George (@glcqpr) April 24, 2019

So in the Cantona video, are United the penis and City are the egg? Where are the seagulls following the trawler? — My Son Awareness Month (@JamesTylerESPN) April 24, 2019

I'm sure our Eric is philosophical again and it have a deeper meaning, something with a cock and an egg, maybe an argument in the forever who came first mystery? Only Cantona knows.#MUFC — MerlinUnited (@MerlinUnited) April 24, 2019

Eric Cantona was only trying to inspire the United squad https://t.co/Dc59YE7Coa — Nizz_MUFC (@CantonasCollar2) April 24, 2019

Cantona’s avant garde metaphor for Solskjaer’s United explained: The cockless midriff is United’s unsustainable run that got him appointed. The swinging cock is the inexorable tide of regression to the mean. The egg is Phil Jones. #mufc — OptaGut (@OptaGut) April 24, 2019

Hope Manchester United are letting Eric Cantona take tonight's team talk. — Kristian Walsh (@Kristian_Walsh) April 24, 2019