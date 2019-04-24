Menu

‘He saved us from seeing Liverpool win the league’ – These Manchester United fans react to being ‘outclassed’ against Manchester City

Manchester City came out on top against noisy neighbours Manchester United tonight, Pep Guardiola’s side won 2-0 after goals from Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane.

Manchester City showed their cutting edge in what was a fairly close encounter, the Citizens took the lead against their rivals in the 53rd minute after Bernardo Silva scored a wonderful goal after beating left-back Luke Shaw.

Take a look at the goal here.

City extended their lead in the 66th minute through Leroy Sane, United midfielder Jesse Lingard will be ruing his missed chance to score an equaliser just three minutes after Silva’s goal. Lingard somehow managed to miss the ball while in front of an essentially open goal. Take a look at Lingard’s wasted chance here.

City simply showed that they are on a different level to United this evening.

Check out some reaction to the performance below:

Some United fans were also disappointed by David De Gea’s mistake, the Spaniard allowed Leroy Sane’s shot to slip past him, this was a crucial moment in the game. If De Gea saved this shot, United could have scraped a late equaliser.

Whilst these fans were disappointed with De Gea, they seemed in quite a jovial mood after realising that his mistake could stop Liverpool from winning the league:

It looks increasingly likely that United will be without Champions League football next season, fans will no doubt be livid and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could have a mass exodus of the club’s stars to deal with, on top of the already challenging rebuild he’s been tasked with leading.

