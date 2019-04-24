Manchester City came out on top against noisy neighbours Manchester United tonight, Pep Guardiola’s side won 2-0 after goals from Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane.

Manchester City showed their cutting edge in what was a fairly close encounter, the Citizens took the lead against their rivals in the 53rd minute after Bernardo Silva scored a wonderful goal after beating left-back Luke Shaw.

Take a look at the goal here.

City extended their lead in the 66th minute through Leroy Sane, United midfielder Jesse Lingard will be ruing his missed chance to score an equaliser just three minutes after Silva’s goal. Lingard somehow managed to miss the ball while in front of an essentially open goal. Take a look at Lingard’s wasted chance here.

City simply showed that they are on a different level to United this evening.

Check out some reaction to the performance below:

. Good to see us popularise the 1-1-1-1-3-3 formation tonight, fire performance lads ? pic.twitter.com/Eso79BFqna — tom (@McSauceBall) April 24, 2019

I knew you wouldn’t win, or that most of you wanted to, but your club has serious problems and it’s all on the players. No pride or effort at all, playing united used to be a nervous thought now it’s a joke. Hope for the fans sake that changes because that’s ridiculous. — Naughty Naby (@NabyNaughty) April 24, 2019

7 losses in 9, we actually gave a managerial contract to the manager of MOLDE?? please get rid of ole, young, de gea and rashford — Brad (@ffsBrads) April 24, 2019

Every Man Utd manager since Sir Alex Ferguson has lost their first Premier League Manchester derby. ? David Moyes: 4-1

? Louis van Gaal: 1-0

? Jose Mourinho: 1-2

? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: 0-2 A sign of the times. pic.twitter.com/yDxkb2qRff — Mussa (@mozyinho) April 24, 2019

Last 6 games. We’ve Conceded 13

And scored 3.

At least 6 have to go this summer.

NOT GOOD ENOUGH. #MUFC — Robbie Maguire ?? ?? (@MaguireRobbie) April 24, 2019

They are just not good enough. Fans have to accept this is going to be a long rebuild over many transfer windows moving players in and out. Time for the board to get a plan and back this manager. — Ted (@SolwayBear) April 24, 2019

Absolutely outclassed by City.. — Shrin (@ShrrinG) April 24, 2019

Some United fans were also disappointed by David De Gea’s mistake, the Spaniard allowed Leroy Sane’s shot to slip past him, this was a crucial moment in the game. If De Gea saved this shot, United could have scraped a late equaliser.

Whilst these fans were disappointed with De Gea, they seemed in quite a jovial mood after realising that his mistake could stop Liverpool from winning the league:

David De Gea might not have saved much tonight, but he has saved us from seeing the scousers win the league ? — J.A.O (@JuanAnderOnly) April 24, 2019

Lingard's hates liverpool more than he loves United! ? #MUNMIC — Gech David Beckham (@getaswhailu) April 24, 2019

De Gea hates Liverpool as much as everyone else. He’s taking one for the team lads x #MUNMCI — Raz (@raztweets) April 24, 2019

It looks increasingly likely that United will be without Champions League football next season, fans will no doubt be livid and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could have a mass exodus of the club’s stars to deal with, on top of the already challenging rebuild he’s been tasked with leading.