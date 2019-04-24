Decision made: Clubs push £56m star closer to Arsenal transfer

Arsenal look to have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of the transfer of James Rodriguez after decisions made by Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

The Colombia international has been on loan at Bayern for the last two seasons, but hasn’t made a particularly big impression after also struggling to hit top form with Madrid.

And now, according to Don Balon, Rodriguez looks to be heading back to Real this summer, with club president Florentino Perez pleased as it gives him the opportunity to cash in on him with a £56million sale to a Premier League club, most likely Arsenal.

The Gunners could do with a quality attacking player like Rodriguez in their squad next season, with Mesut Ozil not featuring as much under Unai Emery.

A recent report in the Mail listed Ozil as one player who could be sold this summer, along with another attacking midfielder in Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and these big names would certainly require big-name replacements.

Don Balon claim Rodriguez is a priority target for Emery, and it looks like decisions made by both Real and Bayern are pushing the 27-year-old ever closer to the Emirates Stadium.

Despite his struggles in recent times, the South American is undoubtedly a world class talent on his day and just needs the right club and manager to get him back to peak form.

It would be exciting to see Rodriguez in the Premier League and find out if he can fulfil his huge potential.