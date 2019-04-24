Video: Liverpool legend wears a Manchester United shirt ahead of potentially decisive Manchester City clash

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has done the unthinkable and put on a Manchester United shirt ahead of tonight’s big game against Manchester City.
As you’ll no doubt already know, a Man Utd win against City tonight would really put Liverpool in control in this season’s title race as we head into the final few games of the season.
? Glory Glory……
— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 24, 2019
The Reds are currently two points clear at the top of the table, but City have a game in hand, which comes at Old Trafford tonight, so could overtake them with a win in the derby.
Still, to see a die-hard LFC legend like Carragher sporting a United shirt is pretty surreal.