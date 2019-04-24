Menu

Liverpool star revealed as PFA Player of the Year winner ahead of official announcement

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has reportedly won the PFA Player of the Year award for the 2018/19 season.

The Daily Mail claim the Netherlands international has won the votes of his peers for the players’ prize, ahead of the official announcement this Thursday.

MORE: Jurgen Klopp eager for Liverpool to launch transfer bid for £36m Ligue 1 star

Van Dijk has been a world class performer for Liverpool since he joined the club last season, having also previously shone at Southampton and Celtic.

This apparent award win looks well deserved for the 27-year-old, whose commanding performances in the Liverpool defence have turned the Reds into serious title contenders in this season’s Premier League.

Away from domestic football, Van Dijk was also a key part of LFC reaching last season’s Champions League final and the semi-finals of this season’s competition.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk looks set to win PFA Player of the Year

More Stories / Latest News

Few would argue that Van Dijk is up there with the very finest centre-backs in world football right now, if not the best.

If Van Dijk does pick up the prize this Thursday, he’ll be a rare example of a defender winning the award, and will have beaten big-name competition like Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling and his own team-mate Sadio Mane.

More Stories Raheem Sterling Sadio Mane Virgil Van Dijk