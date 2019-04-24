Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has reportedly won the PFA Player of the Year award for the 2018/19 season.

The Daily Mail claim the Netherlands international has won the votes of his peers for the players’ prize, ahead of the official announcement this Thursday.

Van Dijk has been a world class performer for Liverpool since he joined the club last season, having also previously shone at Southampton and Celtic.

This apparent award win looks well deserved for the 27-year-old, whose commanding performances in the Liverpool defence have turned the Reds into serious title contenders in this season’s Premier League.

Away from domestic football, Van Dijk was also a key part of LFC reaching last season’s Champions League final and the semi-finals of this season’s competition.

Few would argue that Van Dijk is up there with the very finest centre-backs in world football right now, if not the best.

If Van Dijk does pick up the prize this Thursday, he’ll be a rare example of a defender winning the award, and will have beaten big-name competition like Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling and his own team-mate Sadio Mane.