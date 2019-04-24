Man City fans troll Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with hilarious chant at Old Trafford

Manchester City fans have reportedly been brutally trolling Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford tonight.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won 2-0 against their rivals, putting in a convincing display to move one step closer to the Premier League title while Man Utd look increasingly unlikely to even grab a top four spot.

City fans are certainly enjoying themselves, as multiple sources tweet that they’re trolling struggling Red Devils manager Solskjaer at the game.

The Norwegian tactician made a hugely impressive start as United manager, coming in as interim when Jose Mourinho was sacked in December and instantly lifting both the performance levels and the mood inside the club.

However, recent results have been dreadful, with Solskjaer now managing just two wins in United’s last nine games in all competitions, with the other seven all defeats.

So while MUFC fans chanted about Ole being at the wheel, City fans are now using that against them by chanting that the wheels are falling off…

Manchester City fans singing "the wheels are falling off." — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) April 24, 2019

Man City fans singing "the wheels are falling off" and “you’re getting sacked in the morning”. — James Sharpe (@TheSharpeEnd) April 24, 2019

“The wheels are falling off” Always liked Man City fans. — Lee Robson (@leerobson23) April 24, 2019

Manchester City fans singing "the wheels are falling off." Ole Ole Ole!! — Africa's No1 Event host ?? (@sirlotan) April 24, 2019