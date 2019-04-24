Menu

Man City fans troll Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with hilarious chant at Old Trafford

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester City fans have reportedly been brutally trolling Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford tonight.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won 2-0 against their rivals, putting in a convincing display to move one step closer to the Premier League title while Man Utd look increasingly unlikely to even grab a top four spot.

MORE: Video: Leroy Sane goal makes it 2-0 to Man City as David de Gea has a shocker

City fans are certainly enjoying themselves, as multiple sources tweet that they’re trolling struggling Red Devils manager Solskjaer at the game.

The Norwegian tactician made a hugely impressive start as United manager, coming in as interim when Jose Mourinho was sacked in December and instantly lifting both the performance levels and the mood inside the club.

However, recent results have been dreadful, with Solskjaer now managing just two wins in United’s last nine games in all competitions, with the other seven all defeats.

So while MUFC fans chanted about Ole being at the wheel, City fans are now using that against them by chanting that the wheels are falling off…

More Stories Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Pep Guardiola