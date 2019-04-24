(Photo) Manchester United’s defensive shape before second City goal was amateur-level

Manchester United had another pretty bad game against Manchester City tonight, even if it never quite reached the levels we saw in the 4-0 defeat to Everton.

Just look at this image below tweeted by journalist James Nalton, who noticed Man Utd’s defence in a vertical straight line just before Leroy Sane scored City’s second at Old Trafford.

The vertical back four. Tactical innovation, Man United style. pic.twitter.com/KRgYNRwmSE — James Nalton (@JDNalton) April 24, 2019

The Germany international was given enough of a favour by the poor goalkeeping of United’s David de Gea, but this defensive shape by the likes of Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof, Matteo Darmian and Luke Shaw was also amateurish.

Lots of work to be done at MUFC this summer…