“The actual state of you” – Loads of Man United fans arguing amongst themselves ahead of Man City clash that could give Liverpool huge title boost

Today is going to be a difficult day to be a Manchester United fan, there’s no doubt about that.

If you’ve been living under a rock for the last few months, here’s a quick recap of the situation in the title race – it’s looking like being *extremely* close between Liverpool and Manchester City, two of United’s biggest rivals.

The latter of those two is in action tonight against the Red Devils at Old Trafford, with a home win or even a draw fairly likely to send the trophy to Anfield for the first time since 1990 (or if we’re being pedantic, this particular edition of the trophy would be scooped up by the Reds for the first time ever).

Man Utd also have the top four to think about, having just lost to Everton in humiliating fashion at the weekend, so cannot afford to take it easy against City and give them the edge in the title race, which seems to be widely viewed as the lesser of two evils by those on the red half of Manchester.

It’s causing a fair bit of tension ahead of the big game, and here’s a look at some of the arguing going on amongst MUFC fans on Twitter today.

This lot are firmly in the ‘anyone but Liverpool for the title’ camp…

I’m a united fan and I hope we lose tonight ? — Amer Awadh (@AmerAwadh10) April 24, 2019

I hope United lose tonight cause even if United beat City tonight they will end up losing to Huddersfield or Cardiff….. #mufc — Usama Zafar (@Usama7) April 24, 2019

Taking this supporting United thing seriously.

I hope we lose, fuck having Liverpool winning the league. #20times #GGMU #MUFC #OlesAtTheWheel ? — E (@E21LFC) April 24, 2019

I am a United fan but supporting City today ?. If only they had won against Everton I have no hope now and have accepted the number 6 position and Europa League next year. So it's ok to lose today — kay (@KudaMuhwati) April 24, 2019

I hope we lose now even more https://t.co/NZf5eprN5i — Sofeee (@waliidrashiid) April 24, 2019

Our shit season culminates to this… Who do we want winning the #PremierLeague title more… I actually hope we lose to city ??? #MUNMCI — Sanjeet Rikhraj (@SanjeetR7) April 24, 2019

This lot, meanwhile, can’t ever hope for a United defeat…

The fact that some United fans want us to lose tonight is utter madness. I’d never go to a game and want us to lose and certainly not in the Derby against City … We need passion, we need a big performance but more than anything else we need the three points! #MUFC — Gary Scowen (@Gary_Sco) April 24, 2019

The actual state of you. You want city to win meaning united basically have no hope of champions league spot. I see you saying a lot that your not a United fan if you want Liverpool to win league. But your a united fan if you want them to lose tonight ?? — Joey pyne (@JoeyPyne) April 24, 2019

If your thoughts are anything other than "I hope United win", I suggest you find a new team to support. Wanting your team to lose is something you should never even give a microsecond to consider. If this is you, go support Stalybridge Celtic or someone, they need the numbers. pic.twitter.com/LYgfcXwure — James (@jayc4life) April 24, 2019

genuinely hope united batter city tonight. I'd never cheer for any other club against us. all I will say is if we lose it's not the end of the world. — jordan (@starboyau) April 24, 2019

I've never not wanted united to win a game and I ain't going to start tonight against City, that being said whether we're actually capable of getting a result is another thing entirely… #mufc — Fudgy – Si ?? (@Fudgy_FC) April 24, 2019

I will never support City against United… ever, even if it hands Liverpool the title https://t.co/HOS1opYEeE — Tyler Clegg (@TClegg10) April 24, 2019

Will never ever want United to lose against anyone, don’t care if Liverpool win the league all I care about is my own team — Dan Seeley ?????? (@official_s34ley) April 24, 2019