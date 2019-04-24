Menu

“The actual state of you” – Loads of Man United fans arguing amongst themselves ahead of Man City clash that could give Liverpool huge title boost

Today is going to be a difficult day to be a Manchester United fan, there’s no doubt about that.

If you’ve been living under a rock for the last few months, here’s a quick recap of the situation in the title race – it’s looking like being *extremely* close between Liverpool and Manchester City, two of United’s biggest rivals.

The latter of those two is in action tonight against the Red Devils at Old Trafford, with a home win or even a draw fairly likely to send the trophy to Anfield for the first time since 1990 (or if we’re being pedantic, this particular edition of the trophy would be scooped up by the Reds for the first time ever).

Man Utd also have the top four to think about, having just lost to Everton in humiliating fashion at the weekend, so cannot afford to take it easy against City and give them the edge in the title race, which seems to be widely viewed as the lesser of two evils by those on the red half of Manchester.

It’s causing a fair bit of tension ahead of the big game, and here’s a look at some of the arguing going on amongst MUFC fans on Twitter today.

This lot are firmly in the ‘anyone but Liverpool for the title’ camp…

This lot, meanwhile, can’t ever hope for a United defeat…

