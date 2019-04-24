Manchester United do something they haven’t done in 28 years with defeat to Manchester City

Manchester United are on a rotten run of form at the moment and achieved an unwanted record tonight in their 2-0 home defeat to Manchester City.

Remarkably, Bill Edgar of the Times has claimed on Twitter that this is the first time in 28 years that Man Utd have lost a home league game by this scoreline.

First 0-2 in league at Old Trafford for 28 years:

Mar 2nd, 1991: Man Utd 0, Everton 2

United have certainly lost a lot of home games, with even some of Sir Alex Ferguson’s best sides having some bad results at Old Trafford, such as that 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in 2002 that handed the Gunners the title on United’s ground.

And they’ve suffered heavier defeats like the 4-1 loss at home to Liverpool in 2009 and even the 6-1 home reverse by City in 2011.

Still, not since 1991 have MUFC lost 2-0 in a home league game, which is an impressively long run.

It’s an unwanted record for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, whose honeymoon period at United is well and truly over after a shocking recent run.

The Red Devils have won just twice in their last nine games in all competitions, with those other seven games all defeats, including that 4-0 humiliation at Everton at the weekend.

The club now faces a real fight to make it into the top four this season.