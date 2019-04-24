Overthinking it? Man United XI ‘leaked’ ahead of City clash shows formation change and risky selections from Solskjaer

Manchester United’s XI looks to have been leaked ahead of tonight’s big game against Manchester City in the Premier League.

The Manchester Evening News have picked up a line up that shows several changes made by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as his side chase an important three points at Old Trafford.

Man Utd ‘leaked’ XI: De Gea, Darmian, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Young, Pereira, Fred, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford.

It remains to be seen if this is precisely how Man Utd will line up for the derby, but leaked XIs that surface online do seem to be fairly accurate more often than not.

Still, this one might be a bit of a surprise if it is how Solskjaer decides to line up against City, with a change in formation to a back three, and some surprise players getting in from the start.

Matteo Darmian looks to be part of the back three, while Andreas Pereira also gets a rare start, while there’s seemingly no defensive midfielder as Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay miss out.

Some United fans would probably also like to see at least one of Anthony Martial or Romelu Lukaku, but it looks like Jesse Lingard playing up front with Marcus Rashford in another bold tactical change.

Would you be happy with this, Man Utd fans, or are you one of those hoping for a defeat tonight anyway so as not to help out Liverpool?