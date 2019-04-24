Manchester United make check on £104m star as ambitious transfer eyed as alternative to Jadon Sancho

Manchester United have reportedly had two scouts watch Benfica star Joao Felix play over the weekend as they step up their interest in a potential transfer.

The Red Devils look likely to have a busy summer ahead after a disappointing season, with major changes needed in most areas of this struggling squad which may not even manage to finish in the top four.

Felix could be a fine addition for United, with the Portuguese wonderkid enjoying a tremendous breakthrough campaign to spark plenty of recent talk over a possible summer move to a major club.

According to the Daily Mail, Man Utd seem to be one of his biggest admirers as they had two scouts watch him in Benfica’s most recent game.

The 19-year-old looks to have the potential to be one of the best players in the world and seems ideal for MUFC to replace the struggling Alexis Sanchez.

It remains to be seen if a deal can be done, however, as the Mail note the youngster has a £104million release clause.

Given Felix’s incredible form this season, it’s hard to imagine Benfica won’t try their best to get as close to that fee as possible if the likes of United come calling this summer.

United have also been linked with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Callum Hudson-Odoi, but the Mail suggest the club see Felix as a more realistic target than those two for a variety of reasons.