Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leading Manchester United through their worst run in 57 years

There was so much optimism when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as manager of Manchester United, but that’s very quickly eroding now.

The Red Devils took a bit of a gamble on the inexperienced Norwegian following a great spell as interim boss, but he’s not performed as well since being given the job permanently.

United have lost 7 out of their last 9 games. The last time that happened was in 1962. #mufc — United Xtra (@utdxtra) April 24, 2019

Solskjaer’s side are currently on a run of two wins from their last nine games in all competitions – the first time they’ve been on a run so bad since 1962.

This is hugely worrying for United as they now look unlikely to finish in the top four this season, and it’s far from the only bad stat going around at the moment.

According to Andy Mitten, it’s now close to five hours since MUFC last scored a goal, and nearly nine hours since they last scored one from open play.

MUFC haven't scored a goal for 4 hours 40 mins and counting. MUFC haven't scored from open play for 8 hours 47 minutes. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) April 24, 2019

On top of that, their recent scoring form is only marginally better than Brighton and already-relegated Huddersfield Town.