Bizarre: Manchester United star the only non-Liverpool or Man City player to make PFA Team of the Year

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly set to make it into the PFA Team of the Year when it’s announced this Thursday.

The France international has not had the most convincing season at Old Trafford, but did enjoy a real purple patch for a couple of months following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replacing Jose Mourinho as United manager.

Whether you agree with it or not, this seems to have earned him a prestigious place in the PFA Team of the Year this season – the only non-Liverpool or Manchester City player in the XI, according to the Times.

Although results are not yet official, it seems they may have been leaked ahead of the announcement, with the Daily Mail also reporting earlier that Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk had won PFA Player of the Year.

That makes perfect sense after the Dutchman’s superb season, but Pogba getting in to the team of the season is a truly bizarre call, with other non-Liverpool and City players surely more worthy of a place, such as Chelsea’s Eden Hazard or Tottenham’s Son Heung-min.