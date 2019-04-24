Manchester United eyeing transfer of Tottenham star as alternative to £40M-rated target

Manchester United are said to be eyeing up Spurs and England defender Kieran Trippier as an alternative to Crystal Palace youngster Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

United’s defence has been all over the place this year, and it certainly looks like the club are going to have to bolster their backline in the summer if they want to be challenging on all fronts in the coming years.

As per the Mirror, the Red Devils are eyeing up Trippier as an alternative to Wan-Bissaka, who, as previously reported by the Sun, is a target for United and is rated at £40M.

The Mirror’s also note that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer views signing a right back as a priority this summer, with the club keeping a keen eye on Trippier incase they can’t land the 21-year-old.

Trippier has been in poor form all round for Spurs this season, something that’s come as a surprise given his performances with England at last summer’s World Cup.

The former Burnley man was one of the Three Lions’ best players last summer, however he’s failed to replicate the form he showed with England under Mauricio Pochettino this term.

Wan-Bissaka would be an excellent signing for United to make, as the youngster has shown this season that he’s one of the most promising defenders in Europe through his form with Palace.

The Eagles star has been almost unbeatable, with there being only a handful of players who have managed to even dribble past him this season, one of these being Leroy Sane.

Leroy Sané is the first player to complete multiple take-ons against Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the Premier League this season. ? x 1 at the Etihad

? x 1 at Selhurst Park One of the few wingers that can match him 1v1. ? pic.twitter.com/0YIOctDQW9 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 14, 2019

Signing either Trippier or Wan-Bissaka would be an improvement on United’s current options at right back, however we’re sure United fans would be eager to see their side sign the Palace star over the Spurs ace in the summer.

And to be honest, we can’t really blame them if they do…