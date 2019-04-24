Menu

Video: Shocking conditions at Old Trafford just hours before Manchester United vs Manchester City

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Posted by

Old Trafford looks a bit of a mess this evening as we’re just hours away from the big game between Manchester United and Manchester City.

There’s loads at stake in tonight’s Premier League clash as Man Utd hope to put themselves back into contention for a top four spot and potentially put a major dent in City’s title hopes.

MORE: Overthinking it? Man United XI ‘leaked’ ahead of City clash shows formation change and risky selections from Solskjaer

However, some fans will possibly have to put up with large amounts of water chucking it down over their seats, if the video above is anything to go by.

Seriously, imagine paying that much money to have to watch your team potentially hand Liverpool the title – and get soaked in the process just to rub it in.

Hopefully they’ll have this sorted by kick-off…

More Stories / Latest News