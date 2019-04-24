Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made history following his side’s win over rivals Manchester United tonight. Guardiola is the best manager in the world.

Guardiola has become the first manager ever in the Premier League to win three consecutive matches at Old Trafford, bear in mind that Pep has achieved this feat in what is his third visit to Old Trafford. Guardiola’s managerial ability can’t be questioned after he’s broke a league record in only his third season in charge at City.

Tonight’s 2-0 victory showed the gulf in class between the two sides, City are very much the main side in Manchester and United have their work cut out for them if they are to return to their former glory anytime soon.

Here’s a closer look at Guardiola’s impressive achievement:

? Man City's last 3 results at Old Trafford… – Won: 2-1 – Won: 2-1 – Won: 2-0 Pep Guardiola becomes the first ever manager to win THREE consecutive Premier League games at Old Trafford. He only arrived in England in 2016!#ManchesterDerby pic.twitter.com/6FPuwh3b5u — The Sportsman Stats (@SportsmanStats) April 24, 2019

After City’s crucial win today, Pep Guardiola’s side will be expected to beat Liverpool in the race to the Premier League title. City have games against Burnley, Leicester and Brighton left this season – it’s hard to see how City will drop any points in the run-in to the end of the season after tonight’s performance.