Potential transfer boost for Barcelona as target’s agent looking to lower star’s asking price by €40M

Barcelona look set to be handed a transfer boost by Mino Raiola, with the football agent looking to lower the asking price of his client Joao Felix by €40M.

Felix has been in sensational form for Benfica this season, bagging a total of 18 goals and 10 assists, a return that has caught the eye of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to Don Balon, Barcelona are keen on signing the 19-year-old, with the likes of Real Madrid, PSG, Liverpool and Bayern Munich also interested in the player.

And it looks like the Blaugrana are to be handed a boost in their pursuit of Felix, as it’s also stated that the player’s agent, Mino Raiola, is looking to lower his asking price by a difference of €40M from €120M to €80M.

Felix looks set to be one of the stars of world football in the future, and if Barca are serious about signing the youngster, then Raiola will be doing them a massive favour should he manage to lower Felix’s asking price by a whopping €40M.

Barcelona are going to have think about signing a new first choice striker in the future, especially given the dip in form of Luis Suarez.

The Uruguayan is far from what he used to be, and this, combined with him approaching the twilight years of his career, means the Spanish giants will have to fork out for a replacement for him in the not-too-distant future.

If Raiola can do Barcelona favour here, the Blaugrana will be licking their lips at the chance of bringing in Felix in the summer.