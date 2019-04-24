Arsenal transfer boost as Barcelona put major signing on ice

Arsenal and other clubs look to have been handed a significant transfer boost with regards to Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The France international is closing in on becoming a free agent this summer, and has been linked with a number of top clubs in recent months.

It’s long looked pretty clear Rabiot would not sign a new contract with PSG, and the Daily Mirror have been among the sources to recently link Arsenal as one of his admirers.

This could be a pretty ambitious move for the Gunners, but Rabiot’s status as a free agent could give them a chance of beating some big names to his signature, while Don Balon report on a potential added boost as Barcelona cool their interest in bringing him to the Nou Camp.

The report explains that Barca are happy with now youngster Carles Alena has been playing, so now see no need to make a move for Rabiot.

The 24-year-old will no doubt have other suitors, but Arsenal will hope this can put them in a strong position, with manager Unai Emery also having worked with the player when he was in charge at PSG.

Rabiot would surely be a major upgrade on the likes of Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny as midfield options for Arsenal, who are also set to lose Aaron Ramsey to Juventus this summer.