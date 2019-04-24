Menu

Video: Marcus Rashford gives brutally honest response to Manchester United defeat

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has given a brutally honest response to tonight’s 2-0 home defeat to Manchester City.

The Red Devils were poor once again as they failed to make up for that 4-0 hammering at the hands of Everton over the weekend, and Rashford admits it’s not good enough.

Speaking very frankly after the loss to City, the England international made it clear he felt like the team aren’t playing like Man Utd at the moment and things have to improve.

Fans will hope the rest of the team feel as hurt as Rashford clearly seems to be here, with a strong response needed to bounce back from this dreadful recent run of results.

