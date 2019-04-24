The signing Zidane wants to partner Man United star Pogba in new-look Real Madrid midfield

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly keen to make two big signings in midfield this summer.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has been frequently linked with the Spanish giants as one of their targets, and Don Balon claim Juventus’ Miralem Pjanic is Zidane’s preferred option to come in alongside the France international.

Pjanic has been superb in his career in Serie A, shining for both Roma and Juventus, and he certainly seems an ideal candidate to partner Pogba for Madrid.

The two are different types of player who should complement each other well, with Don Balon explaining Zidane wants to replace both Luka Modric and Toni Kroos this summer.

This is undoubtedly an ambitious task for Real, but a major revamp of this kind does look needed for Los Blancos after their difficult campaign.

Zidane actually left the Bernabeu at the end of last season before returning as manager, but the club have also badly missed Cristiano Ronaldo since selling him to Juventus.

If they can land top players like Pogba and Pjanic next season it could be the perfect start of their rebuilding process as this group of players looks to be at the end of their cycle.