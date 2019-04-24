Real Madrid submit €80M bid for 21-year-old star as club look to beat Barcelona to summer transfer

Real Madrid have reportedly submitted an €80M offer to Eintracht Frankfurt for star striker Luka Jovic, as the club look to beat Barcelona to the 21-year-old’s signature.

As per Don Balon, both Real and Barca are in the hunt for Jovic, with the Blaugrana having already submitted an offer of €60M for the Serbian international.

However it looks like Real aren’t going down without a fight in the race for the player, as the same report also states that Los Blancos have offered €80m for the forward, an offer that’s €20M more than Barca’s.

Jovic has been one football’s most in-form forwards this season, thus it’s not really a surprise to hear that big clubs like Real and Barca are after the player’s signature.

The Serb has scored a total of 25 goals and bagged seven assists in all competitions this year, helping Frankfurt reach the semi finals of the Europa League and challenge for a top four place in the Bundesliga in the process.

Both Barca and Real are in need of more options in attack, thus it’s not a shock to see they they’re both well in the hunt for Jovic.

With Karim Benzema and Luis Suarez both in their 30’s, it won’t be long before either side are forced to dip into the transfer market to buy replacements for the pair.

And it seems like both clubs want Jovic to be that man for them if this report from Don Balon is anything to go off…