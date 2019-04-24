Real Madrid star offered chance to nearly double his salary with surprise PSG transfer

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has reportedly got a huge offer to seal a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The Spain international is being linked with PSG by Don Balon, who state he could be an ideal replacement for Thiago Silva, who is attracting interest from the Chinese Super League.

The report explains that Ramos could earn huge money at the Parc des Princes, almost doubling his current salary to around £17.2million a season.

However, they also suggest the 33-year-old is not interested in joining PSG at the moment, which makes sense given his legendary status at the Bernabeu.

Ramos has been with Madrid since all the way back in 2005, having now made over 600 appearances for Los Blancos, becoming club captain, and winning a host of major honours, including four Champions League titles.

There’ll surely be a place in the Real line up for Ramos for as long as he wants it, and continuing his legendary status at the club is perhaps more tempting to him than simply picking up a big pay-cheque in the French capital.