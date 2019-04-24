Menu

Video: Even Gary Neville laughed at the one word Roy Keane used to sum up Man Utd ace’s performance against City

Manchester United legends Roy Keane and Gary Neville were in the Sky Sports studio to analyse tonight’s defeat against Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Unsurprisingly, neither were too pleased with what they saw, with Keane looking absolutely furious at the state of his old club.

Watch the video clip above as the former United captain slams midfielder Fred for ‘cheating’ with his poor effort at defending the second City goal.

The Brazil international hasn’t had the best season for MUFC, but even Neville had to laugh at quite how much Keane went in for him with those comments.

