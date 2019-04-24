Roy Keane warns top players against sealing transfers to Manchester United

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has all but told top players not to seal transfers to his former club given the state they’re in at the moment.

The former Red Devils captain, who won seven Premier League titles, the Champions League and other major honours in his time at the club, made it clear his old side are far behind the likes of Manchester City at the moment.

Keane was on punditry duty with Sky Sports for the Manchester Derby, which United lost 2-0 with another weak performance after also being thrashed 4-0 by Everton at the weekend.

The Irishman famously pulls no punches with his opinions and analysis, and he’s been quoted by Mirror journalist Darren Lewis (via his appearance on Sky) as saying the world’s best players surely won’t want to be joining Man Utd right now as they’re not going to deliver trophies.

Roy Keane: “If you want to win the big prizes you wouldn’t go to Man United because there are better options out there.” Raw, hard-hitting as ever on @SkySportsPL — Darren Lewis (@MirrorDarren) April 24, 2019

‘If you want to win the big prizes you wouldn’t go to Man United because there are better options out there,’ Keane said.

This is the harsh reality of where MUFC are at the moment, with the club continuing to go through a difficult period since the retirement of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.