Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at criticism from Manchester United star Marcus Rashford

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responded to criticism from Marcus Rashford after the 2-0 defeat against Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Watch the video below as Solskjaer makes it clear he doesn’t agree entirely with Rashford’s assessment of how his team are playing at the moment.

"We were beaten by a better team."@ManUtd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discusses tonight's loss to @ManCity and "the gulf in quality" between the two sides. ? – https://t.co/h8IlNQKl7S pic.twitter.com/HB4RQYWOdu — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 24, 2019

Geoff Shreeves puts it to the Norwegian that Rashford feels United have not been playing like they’re capable of or working as hard as they were earlier in the manager’s reign.

But Solskjaer makes it clear he feels there was in fact a response against City – with some slight hint perhaps that tensions may be growing in the dressing room despite the mood previously looking to have improved so much since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho.

Here’s the Rashford interview Solskjaer was responding to…