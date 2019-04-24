Video: Independiente footballer fired after pathetic Panenka penalty attempt which led to cup exit

Independiente star Bendrix Parra was sacked by the club after fluffing a Panenka penalty attempt in a Copa Sudamericana tie against La Equidad.

The 26-year-old was fired after the South American outfit were eliminated from the competition 4-3 on penalties, with his failed kick proving decisive.

According to The Sun, Independiente President Heriberto Gamarra said: “He is fired because we want to leave this episode behind us.”

Parra’s decision to try a Panenka in such a high-pressure situation was ill-advised, but the final attempt was nothing short of pathetic, as his weak effort barely got off the ground before being gathered by Equidad goalkeeper Diego Novoa via his chest.

Check out the incredible moment which led to Independiente’s cup exit below, via Twitter.

Independiente de Campo Grande, Copa Sudamericana’da oynanan La Equidad maç?nda panenka penalt?s?n? kaç?ran Brendix Parra’y? tak?mdan kovdu. pic.twitter.com/BEbP1Vze3X — Gzt Spor (@gzt_spor) April 24, 2019