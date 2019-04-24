Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has fired his side into the lead against Arsenal this evening, take a look at the Portuguese star’s sensational free-kick below.

Neves stepped up to take a free-kick in the 27th minute of the clash, from around 25 yards out the 22-year-old expertly lifted the ball over the wall and curled it into the corner.

Arsenal really need to tighten up at the back, they can’t afford to give away free-kicks in dangerous areas when a player like Neves can step up and do this.

Check out Neves’ lovely free-kick below:

Unai Emery’s side could find it hard to get back into the game, considering Wolves’ ability to hold onto a lead and defend as a unit.