Menu

Video: Some Lazio fans chant racist abuse towards Bakayoko, fans also seen performing Nazi salutes before Milan clash

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Some Lazio fans were videoed directing vile racist abuse towards AC Milan and Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko before tonight’s Coppa Italia showdown.

According to reports, these fans chanted “This banana is for you Bakayoko” in Italian.

The first-leg of the Coppa Italia Semi-Final ended in a goalless draw, so both sides have everything left to play for. It’s disappointing to see this kind of vile racist behaviour take away from what promises to be an exciting clash, the focus after the game will no doubt be on the latest racist incident in Italian football.

Here’s the video of the racist chants directed towards Bakayoko:

In more disturbing scenes, a group of Lazio fans were seen performing fascist (Nazi) salutes whilst also brandishing a banner honouring the founder of fascism, Benito Mussolini:

Milan’s fans supported Bakayoko with chants in his favour during the pre-match warmups, this is a classy gesture from Milan’s fans, you can see just how much it means to Bakayoko:

Some Lazio fans also directed racial abuse towards Bakayoko in the first-leg of the Coppa Italia clash:

It’s truly shocking to see that such vile abuse is still present in football, any fans found to be involved in these disgraceful acts should be severely punished.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Tiemoue Bakayoko