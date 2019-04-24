Some Lazio fans were videoed directing vile racist abuse towards AC Milan and Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko before tonight’s Coppa Italia showdown.

According to reports, these fans chanted “This banana is for you Bakayoko” in Italian.

The first-leg of the Coppa Italia Semi-Final ended in a goalless draw, so both sides have everything left to play for. It’s disappointing to see this kind of vile racist behaviour take away from what promises to be an exciting clash, the focus after the game will no doubt be on the latest racist incident in Italian football.

Here’s the video of the racist chants directed towards Bakayoko:

Le chant "Cette banane est pour #Bakayoko" entonné par plusieurs crétins, ça ne cessera jamais #MilanLazio pic.twitter.com/dbWLrcBkjd — AC Milan ?? (@ACMilanFRA) April 24, 2019

Video of Lazio fans chanting the same racist chant towards Bakayoko as they did during the game against Udinese “This banana is for you Bakayoko” [Video: @cmdotcom]pic.twitter.com/KiRrTbnoJd — TheMilanBible (@TheMilanBible) April 24, 2019

In more disturbing scenes, a group of Lazio fans were seen performing fascist (Nazi) salutes whilst also brandishing a banner honouring the founder of fascism, Benito Mussolini:

Lazio fans shouting “Honour to Benito Mussolini” and doing fascist salutes in the streets of Milano ahead of Milan-Lazio another episode of the Laziale’s racist act after racially abusing Bakayoko at the stadium TWICE without @FIGC blinking an eyepic.twitter.com/DwClVQpCLk — Milan Eye (@MilanEye) April 24, 2019

Milan’s fans supported Bakayoko with chants in his favour during the pre-match warmups, this is a classy gesture from Milan’s fans, you can see just how much it means to Bakayoko:

Lazio fans kept chanting racist things to Bakayoko and Curva Sud responded with chants in favour of Bakayoko and the player thanks the fans. Great moment. ??pic.twitter.com/JMdxC9MGgO — TheMilanBible (@TheMilanBible) April 24, 2019

Some Lazio fans also directed racial abuse towards Bakayoko in the first-leg of the Coppa Italia clash:

It’s truly shocking to see that such vile abuse is still present in football, any fans found to be involved in these disgraceful acts should be severely punished.