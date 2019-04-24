Menu

‘We are Banter FC’ – These Arsenal fans react to ‘awful’ first-half display vs Wolves

Arsenal FC Wolverhampton Wanderers FC
Posted by

Arsenal are 3-0 down against Wolves at the halftime stage of this evening’s Premier League clash, the Gunners have failed to make their advantage in possession count.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side took the lead in the 28th minute of the clash, golden-boy Ruben Neves scored a sensational free-kick that flew into the bottom corner. Take a look at it here.

Wolves extended their lead in the 37th minute of the tie after Matt Doherty headed the ball into the back of the net. The Wanderers took a three goal lead after a sensational goal by Diogo Jota, the attacker charged towards Arsenal’s goal – evading two defenders, before firing the ball into the back of the net.

This is a massive dent to Arsenal’s hopes of finishing in the top four.

Here are the stats from the first-half, Arsenal have failed gloriously in their attempts to make their possession count for something:

Check out some reaction to the performance below:

With the Gunners being three goals down at halftime, it will take a miracle for Unai Emery’s side to salvage something from this game.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Unai Emery