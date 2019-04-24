Arsenal are 3-0 down against Wolves at the halftime stage of this evening’s Premier League clash, the Gunners have failed to make their advantage in possession count.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side took the lead in the 28th minute of the clash, golden-boy Ruben Neves scored a sensational free-kick that flew into the bottom corner. Take a look at it here.

Wolves extended their lead in the 37th minute of the tie after Matt Doherty headed the ball into the back of the net. The Wanderers took a three goal lead after a sensational goal by Diogo Jota, the attacker charged towards Arsenal’s goal – evading two defenders, before firing the ball into the back of the net.

This is a massive dent to Arsenal’s hopes of finishing in the top four.

Here are the stats from the first-half, Arsenal have failed gloriously in their attempts to make their possession count for something:

Wolves 3-0 Arsenal HT: Shots: 9-7

Pass accuracy: 71%-88%

Chances created: 6-5

Possession: 28%-72% Hosts lead Unai Emery's side by three goals at the break in an electric first-half performance. pic.twitter.com/zuwkxv0AKJ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 24, 2019

Check out some reaction to the performance below:

You don’t deserve us fans — ? (@LacaSweat) April 24, 2019

I wish one day someone causes you as much pain as you have caused me for the last 15 years of my life. You utter bunch of bottlers. — ali (@chiefafc) April 24, 2019

Haven’t cried actual tears in a while over this club. That changed about 6 min ago — Luke Hudson (@luke_hudson55) April 24, 2019

Awful performance. It seems we don’t want top 4 — Arsenal Pakistan (@Arsenal_PAK) April 24, 2019

Bottle jobs — Mikey orr (@orr_mikey) April 24, 2019

Don’t even come back for the second half, just go back home — Linton Samuel Dawson (@henriq_p) April 24, 2019

Fucking disgrace.The manager and squad have absolutely NO bollocks to represent this great club.This club was built by MEN and team of WARRIORS.This is the most feeble squad we have ever had. Get rid of of them all.Unai set the tone Sunday with his shocking selection #kroenkeout — deano (@deanobaby89) April 24, 2019

We are banter fc???? spend some fuckin money in summer and sell mkhitaryan and mustafi for free?????? — Mohammed10Gr (@GrMohammed10) April 24, 2019

Welp, I guess no Champions League. Again. — Craig (@CraigNJ66) April 24, 2019

With the Gunners being three goals down at halftime, it will take a miracle for Unai Emery’s side to salvage something from this game.