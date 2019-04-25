Agent of Barcelona star responds to exit rumours, talks touted with Euro giants

It’s been a difficult first year at Barcelona for Malcom, and it has led to speculation over his future and a possible exit this summer.

The 22-year-old arrived at the Nou Camp from Bordeaux last summer, but he has been limited to just 19 appearances so far this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in those outings.

Having seemingly failed to entirely convince coach Ernesto Valverde, it remains to be seen if he’ll be with Barcelona for another season, or if the club opt to try and offload him this summer in order to chase other top transfer targets.

As noted by Sport, AC Milan were reportedly stepping up their pursuit of the Brazilian ace this week, with the Rossoneri in desperate need of bolstering their attacking options as their dismal run of form continued in midweek with a loss to Lazio in the Coppa Italia.

However, Malcom’s agent, Luis Fernando Menez Garcia, has insisted that he has held no talks with the Italian giants over a potential exit from Barcelona for his client, and so it remains to be seen if it materialises this summer.

“I’m not talking to any club,” he is quoted as saying in the report from Mundo Deportivo.

Nevertheless, it is added that it’s perhaps linked to the fact that Malcom doesn’t want any distractions for himself or the club as they continue to close in on a treble this season.

The Catalan giants remain in the hunt for the La Liga title, Copa del Rey and Champions League, and so the last thing they need is to hear talk in the papers about one of their players being in talks with another club over an exit this summer.

For now, it seems no talks have been held with the Milan management. However, that could change in the coming weeks, especially if Malcom’s role remains the same at Barcelona between now and the end of the season.